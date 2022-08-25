Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eóin Tennyson said the cycle path network, known locally as the Black Paths, is in a ‘poor condition’.

Mr Tennyson said the 40 kilometres of cycle and walking paths which extend between Lurgan and Portadown is well used by resudents for commuting and leisure.

The Assembly member said: “A number of Craigavon residents have been in touch over recent weeks about the poor condition of sections of the Craigavon cycle paths.

Alliance Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson who is calling for urgent repairs to the black paths that weave between Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan.

“Areas of the network that have a number of potholes and uneven surfaces that make cycling difficult and which can cause damage to bikes,” said Mr Tennyson.

“I am calling on the Department for Infrastructure to carry out an assessment of the Craigavon cycle network and implement repair work on the worst affected areas as a priority.

He added: “Ideally, the entire network should be improved, and indeed expanded, to encourage more active travel locally and promote healthy and sustainable lifestyles.

“The recent upgrade of the 5km of pathway at Craigavon Lakes resulted in a clear and positive uptake in their usage,” he said. “Investing properly in the broader network would have the same positive effect,” said the Alliance MLA.

Craigavon’s active travel network – designed and built in the 1960s – is better known locally as the Black Paths. Presently, there are no maps, signage or other means to navigate this complex network of cycle lanes. As a result – the Black Paths are a mystery to almost everyone outside the immediate area.

A project (funded by the DfI's Road Safety (Safe Travel) Grant Scheme) – aims to help cyclists, wheelers, walkers, residents, newcomers and visitors understand, navigate and use this unique network more effectively. This site explains how the Black Paths connect the 3 main functions of Craigavon – community, leisure and commerce.