Many workers at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council staff have been on strike for almost two weeks with almost all sections of local authority affected but particularly environmental health and leisure.

Bins have not been collected for the last two weeks and street cleansing and litter bins have not been emptied leaving towns across the borough in a filthy state.Some households and businesses have been paying private contractors to remove their rubbish at a hefty extra cost. Some leisure services have also been affected as well as public toilets and community centres.

Bins at the War Memorial in Portadown overflowing with rubbish as workers at Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council remain on strike. Concerns have been voiced over vermin as food waste continues to litter the streets of Portadown.

There have been no formal talks since the meeting between the three unions, GMB, Unite and NIPSA and council management broke down two weeks ago. It is understood informal talks and mediation is taking place behind the scenes.

Furthermore, it is understood a proposal by Sinn Fein for a deal including an incremental pay rise along with a one off cost of living payment and the national pay deal, currently £1925 per annum, was rejected at Monday night’s council meeting by 20 votes to 19.

In the meantime, rubbish continues to build at people’s homes and on the streets of our towns and villages.

Some private contractors have been working overtime in the area collecting bins from private citizens. It is understood one contractor is charging £3 per bin bag and £10 for a wheelie bin.

Another is charging £10 for a blue bin £10 and £5 for a green bin £5.

What business people in Portadown said

Nikki Hill from OutHaus in Portadown said she and one of the store owners’ Thomas went out with gloves and a brush to lift rubbish which had been swirling and gathering at their outdoor coffee hub. She said: “The bin is overflowing and there were broken beer bottles, cigarettes and even an old house phone. In some places poo bags are overflowing from doggy bins.”

Her colleague Madeline Keightley said: “There will be vermin. It is going to affect businesses.” She described the town centre as a ‘wind tunnel adding: “The town is not well swept normally. The owners pay privately for their bins to be emptied.”

Eustace McKee, owner of Joe Mac’s and The Cope, said: “This is causing a hindrance to our normal routine, especially removing food waste. We have two weeks of food waste stored in plastic bags. I am concerned about vermin, particularly rats, mice and birds, particularly those darned pigeons.”

Mr McKee said normally the council lifts food on Wednesdays but he now feels he is going to have to pay a private company to come and remove the waste.“We pre-pay for our bin collection every year. We will now be charged by a private company to remove the waste. These times are extremely uncertain. It is hard enough to make a few pound without this.

“I fully support the people wanting a decent wage. I just wish it could be negotiated so it does not bring pain to the rest of us.”

Store owner John McMahon said: “It’s sad to see the rubbish in the town as the town has been doing so well recently. Since Covid we have been getting business from across Northern Ireland. It was great to see the town looking so well. I just hope a resolution can be found as soon as possible.”

The three unions, the GMB, Unite and NIPSA, represent staff across many departments of the council, from refuse collection to street cleaning, from leisure services to parks, from secretarial to planning staff. Talks between Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and the unions broke down two weeks ago during mediation with the Labour Relations Agency.

What the unions said

A spokesperson said: “In the worst cost of living crisis for decades, working people at the council are asking for a decent pay rise.”

Alan Perry, GMB regional organiser, said: “Council workers deserve fair pay in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis for decades.

“It isn’t right that senior management at the council are taking huge pay packets as working people are struggling.

“These are key workers, many of whom were on the front line during the pandemic. The least they deserve is decent pay.”

What the Council said

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council said it had been given ‘Notice of Industrial Action’.

A spokesperson said: “It is with regret, we must inform residents and businesses across the borough, that the three Trade Unions; NIPSA, GMB, and Unite the Union have issued Council with notification of strike action commencing Monday 15 August.

“Council is disappointed that despite providing an enhanced offer to staff, this has been rejected by the Trade Unions. The offer included:

▶️ An organisational wide pay and grading review

▶️ Reinforcing commitment to addressing issues of assimilating staff to new structures

▶️ An offer of £1,400 to all staff, spread across two £700 payments, in 2022/23, equating to a £2.3 million additional payment to staff

▶️ Awarding of the national pay award for £1,925 per year going forward for all staff.

“We regret the inconvenience this will cause and we will endeavour to keep you informed of service and facility updates in due course.”

Services currently disrupted by the strike at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council include: refuse Collection Services; Household Recycling Centres; Street Cleansing; Cemetery Services; Tourism, Arts and Culture Venues; Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm; Parks and Open Spaces; Public Toilets; Leisure Centres; Recreation and Community Centres; Outdoor Leisure; Civic Buildings.