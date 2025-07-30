Two of Carrickfergus Castle’s historic cannons have been temporarily removed for conservation and repairs.

It follows an announcement by the Department for Communities in June of a £1.6m investment in essential conservation work to help the medieval landmark “fulfil” its tourism potential.

The main focus of the work will be at the castle vaults, officers’ quarters and sea tower, plus gate and cannon refurbishment.

The funding is also due to cover conservation work at Carrickfergus town walls and Gasworks, which are monuments in state care too.

Carrickfergus Castle. Photo: NI World

In a social media post, Love Heritage NI, the official page for the Historic Environment Division within DfC said that cannons have been identified by Royal Armouries as British, six-pounder, cast-iron smooth-bore guns on a wooden garrison carriage, dating from around 1717.

The cannons and their carriages were due to be transported from the castle at the end of July, the post added.

They were then to begin the journey to the Moira depot, where specialists within the HED Conservation Works Team are due to begin work on their conservation.

“The cannons will be returned to the castle when repaired and this is the first phase in a planned programme which will see all of the cannons and carriages conserved over the next few years,” Love Heritage NI said.

Meanwhile, an exhibition on ‘Carrickfergus Before the Castle’ launched on July 24 at Carrickfergus Museum.

It examines the early medieval period and what life would have been like in the area in the time before the castle was built.