Causeway Coast and Glens Council confirms blue-green algae at Cloonavin
In a post on social media, the local authority said on Thursday, August 1: “You should not enter the water as a precautionary measure. Pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the water.
"For further information or if you suspect you have seen blue-green algae, please contact the Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app.”
The Council added: “Blue-green algae is not actually an alga but rather a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria. Cyanobacteria naturally inhabit our freshwater, coastal and marine waters and, like plants, require sunlight, nutrients and carbon dioxide to grow and reproduce.
"Algal blooms can occur throughout the year, but they are most common from May through to September.”