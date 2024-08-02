Causeway Coast and Glens Council confirms blue-green algae at Cloonavin

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council says it has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Cloonavin (Coleraine) on the River Bann.

In a post on social media, the local authority said on Thursday, August 1: “You should not enter the water as a precautionary measure. Pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the water.

"For further information or if you suspect you have seen blue-green algae, please contact the Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Council added: “Blue-green algae is not actually an alga but rather a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria. Cyanobacteria naturally inhabit our freshwater, coastal and marine waters and, like plants, require sunlight, nutrients and carbon dioxide to grow and reproduce.

"Algal blooms can occur throughout the year, but they are most common from May through to September.”

Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilCauseway CoastColeraine