Causeway Coast and Glens Council will review the number of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points in the borough, after confirming there is just one EV within their fleet of vehicles.

At September’s Environmental Services Committee meeting members approved a motion by Deputy Mayor and Alliance Alderman Richard Stewart, requesting that council assess the need for EV charging points across the borough.

The motion added: “This review will consider the growing number of residents who own or are considering owning electric vehicles, as well as the needs of tourists visiting the area who may hire electric cars.

“It will also address the potential for charging points at leisure centres, community halls, and civic buildings, such as the Cloonavin and Riada House.

“The motion further aims to evaluate the council’s fleet requirements and the infrastructure needed at depots to support a transition to zero-emission vehicles, in line with government targets.

“Additionally, the review will focus on the availability of charging stations in car parks, both for short and long-stay parking, and those located near popular tourist destinations.

“The motion aims to ensure that the borough is equipped to meet the future demand for electric vehicle infrastructure and comply with national environmental goals.”

DUP Councillor Steven Callaghan asked how many council-owned EVs there were currently, if there was sufficient infrastructure in place, and if there were plans to advance the infrastructure in the future.

Director of Environmental Services, Aidan McPeake, confirmed there is only one council-owned EV, based in Limavady, but there were “plans to extend that fleet in the not too distant future.”

“There are [also] elements within [the climate emergency strategy] and the actions that refer to EV charging points and the enhancement of the offering within both the council’s fleet and the wider borough,” he added.

“We are progressing that as part of the strategy, so it’s a timely motion, I guess, to tie in within that strategy.”

Alliance Councillor Lee Kane seconded Alderman Stewart’s motion and agreed the number of EVs in the Borough is “increasing significantly”.

He added: “Over the last number of months with the tourism contingent that’s arrived in the borough, so many more hire cars coming up from the airports are EVs. The infrastructure around the charging points simply isn’t up to standard.

“This offers a lot of opportunity for council in terms of income generation, and it’s definitely something that I think council needs to look at.”