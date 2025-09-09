Tackle pollution on Lough Neagh now before 'we lose wildlife, eels, ecology and our drinking water'

It's extremely important the crisis on Lough Neagh continues to be raised to highlight the concerns of the people, a local politician has said.

Speaking after the meeting in Kinturk Cultural Centre, near Cookstown, on Monday, local SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said action was needed now to deal with the "crisis on our doorstep.”

About 100 people attended the meeting called to discuss a third summer of blue-green algae blooms covering parts of the lake.

Several speakers including elected representatives and campaigners took part.

Drone footage of the blue-green algae which has returned to Lough Neagh for a third summer. Credit: Contributed

Mr McGlone, who raised the matter again with the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, at the NI Executive on Tuesday, described the public meeting as worthwhile.

"There’s a time for speaking, a time for listening and a time for action. Tonight’s meeting in Kinturk Centre was well worth attending for anyone who wanted to learn more about Lough Neagh and the necessary solutions,” he said.

"Now is a time for action by all of us, businesses, consumers, public bodies in our own way. But we need concerted action from the Executive - no more division and delay at that level. The pollution of the lake must be tackled before we lose its wildlife, eels, ecology and importantly its source of drinking water supply. Act now!”

Mr Muir said the lough had been raised at a recent North-South Ministerial Meeting and engagement around issues such as water quality and the environment would continue.

Also taking part at the Kinturk public meeting were Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MP Cathal Mallaghan, Gary McErlain fisherman, Bernadette McAliskey, Lough Neagh Development Trust, and Dr Les Gornall Traad Point academic.