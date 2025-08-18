Mid Ulster MP calls for immediate steps to address blue-green algae in Lough Neagh

By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:22 BST
Sinn Féin MP Cathal Mallaghan has said that immediate steps are needed to address the blue-green algae in Lough Neagh.

The Mid Ulster MP was speaking after joining seventh generation fisherman Gary McErlain to view the latest algae bloom on the Lough.

“This week, I visited Lough Neagh with Gary McErlain and saw the impact the blue-green algae is having.

“This remains a serious environmental and economic issue for those living and working around the lough.

“It is important that all relevant agencies work together to set out what actions can be taken in the short term, alongside longer-term measures to improve water quality.”

The MP continued: “Sinn Féin through support for the Lough Neagh Action Plan and other initiatives, is committed to safeguarding vital natural resources like Lough Neagh.

“We will continue to work with those who fish on the lough, farmers, and local communities to ensure proposals are practical, well-informed and capable of making a real difference to the health of the lough.”

