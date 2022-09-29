Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council member Mark Baxter revealed he had been lobbying for many years for a full resurface of Riverdale Crescent in Milltown, Donacloney.

He said: “It’s a source of constant annoyance to residents who live in this rural location with one recently describing the state of the road to me ‘like a picked scab’.

"I’m glad to report that it’s now been added to the list for resurfacing, although it’s a cautious welcome as it came with a caveat that it will only be carried out when budget becomes available.

"I appreciate that the department is under immense pressure but our rural dwellers sometimes feel like the poor cousin of those living in urban centres. I’ll continue to fight for roads and services in these areas.”