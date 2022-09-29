Launched by social care charity Praxis Care last week, the new Serenity Garden has been created following a successful fund-raising campaign with donations from across the community, including Caroline’s family.

Her brother, Christopher Cassidy, says the work of Praxis Care makes a huge difference to peoples’ lives. “We as a family are more than happy to donate to Praxis in remembrance of our sister, who was supported in so many ways by the organisation's caring staff over many years, until she sadly passed away in early 2020.”

Caroline, who was a keen writer, will be remembered in the garden by a plaque bearing one of her poems entitled “Friendship”.

Cathy Lyness, manager of the Lurgan DISH (Dispersed Intensively Supported Housing) service, has been spearheading the project for the past two summers.

“Our staff, residents and volunteers from the community have done brilliantly to come together to make this possible and we are particularly grateful to the McAvoy family for helping us with their generosity,” she said.

“Praxis Care research shows the benefits of outdoor spaces for everyone’s mental health and we are happy to take the lead on this space that is open to all,” says Cathy. “We hope that for years to come, people in Lurgan will be able to enjoy nature at this site.”

Residents, their loved ones and people from nearby organisations came together to enjoy the garden in the warm summer sunshine. Live music, a raffle and a delicious buffet BBQ rounded out the festive afternoon. All the burgers were donated free of charge by Fintan O Hagan Butchers, North Street Lurgan.

To add to the funds raised, local businesses donated prizes for the raffle, which raised £600 for the garden’s maintenance. Praxis Care is grateful to Hannons (Edward Street), Rodgers Nursery, Orchard Nurseries, Tesco Craigavon, Maddens Butchers, Ashburn Hotel, Nissa Ave Rd, Café Vibe, The Chocolate Parlour, The Yarn Barn, Wear It, Reality Beauty x Jane, Radiance, The Vineyard, The Harvest, SD Kells, McKeagney’s (Edward Street), Anne and Marys Restaurant, Cafolla Joe’s, The Vintage, Café Together, Kool Kutz, Castle Lane Off Sales, Morelli Ice Cream, Master McGrath, Restaurant 47, The Pink Shop, The Mill and McDonalds.

There were many people who came together to help in addition to the raffle donors, staff and many volunteers who gave their time, money and produce.

Instrumental to making this garden a success were the young people of People 1st who painted and cleared the space, BMK Décor, Conor Magee Joinery who built the bespoke cabin, Mount Zion House, James and Jack Brannigan who restored the grotto, Thick as Thieves graffiti artist who did the mural, New Horizons and Micheal Breen for all the picnic benches and wooden seats throughout the garden.