Mid and East Antrim Council’s green initiatives were showcased at a national conference this week.

iESE, an enterprise which identifies, fosters and delivers improvements and efficiencies across the public sector, invited council representatives to participate in the UK-wide event.

Focusing on how sustainability goes beyond the environment through embracing several social and economic factors, the event provided opportunities to learn from and develop relationships with other local authorities across the UK.

Ald Audrey Wales MBE outlined how the wider green agenda had “opened a world of opportunity” for the borough’s business community.

Andrew Larner, Chief Executive iESE; Alderman Audrey Wales; Karen Hastings, Mid and East Antrim Investment and Place Manager; Ian Bowers, Climate Change Manager Babergh & Mid Suffolk Councils; and Mark Hunter, Strategic Lead Food and Facilities, East Ayrshire Council (screen).

Ald Wales explained: “Through initiatives such as our collaborative public-private sector Hydrogen Training Academy and plans for a £24 million i4C Innovation and Cleantech Centre, we’re enabling our workforce to transform their skills to meet new and increased demand from across industries and sectors, ultimately helping us all prepare for a greener future.

“Developing the hydrogen economy is at the top of council’s priority list. We believe this approach will ensure acceleration of economic growth in a sustainable way to benefit our community as well as Northern Ireland as a whole.

"With an eye on the future to ensure wider net carbon zero carbon commitments are met, we’re focused on the green agenda, including cleantech and hydrogen innovation and skills training.”