Abe Agnew of community group the Eco Rangers, who nominated the area for the Northern Ireland Amenity Council award, is calling on all local residents to support the bid.

An informal 40-minute public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21 at 7:30pm in Larne Town Hall, at which residents can hear more, pick up some top tips and form a combined plan of action.

A statement from Larne Business Forum, which is also encouraging residents to take part, read: “After speaking to the judging authority, it can be reported that they expressed how impressed they are with what has been happening over the last number of years in Larne town. They want to see it for themselves. Judging for the Best Kept Town will be in June and July and it is expected to consider floral displays, grass roots environmental projects and an absence of litter, dog fouling and graffiti.

A public meeting will be held at Larne Town Hall next week, at which residents can hear more about the plans. Photo: Google maps

"Judges will also look for underlying evidence of community participation in environmental initiatives, including the promotion of recycling and wildlife conservation.

"Evident from the local action of Eco Rangers, there are often periods of no litter and many volunteer groups are working to improve all aspects of Larne over the last five years. It is now time that Larne is appreciated for what it is, a great place to live, work and visit. It will be a monumental task, which no one person can achieve on their own so Larne needs your commitment and action."

Mr Agnew added: “The entire community of people who really care about the town, its image and its future will be required to play a part in raising the profile of Larne. Not only will this reinforce local pride, but it will help other initiatives and pathways to inward investment, job opportunities and the mental wellbeing across all communities in Larne. With inevitable constraints of budgets with statutory bodies, the Larnians have to take things into their own hands – are you in?

"There are parts of Larne town that are evident to all that need attention, some places and situations are out of the public’s control. Various groups are working to improve these, like the Larne Business Forum, Larne Renovation Generation and the Community Cluster but for everything else, we can make a plan of action and make Larne the best kept.”