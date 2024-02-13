7 fun-filled activities to keep your children entertained this half-term

3 . Reopening of the Museum at The Mill

Museum at The Mill is set to welcome visitors once again on February 15, when the reimagined display will be officially reopened by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM. Adults and children alike can participate in drop-in craft activities, using thread and bobbins to create unique keepsakes inspired by The Mill's history. These activities offer a glimpse into the lives of children who once worked within these very walls. Escape the mid-term slump and embark on a fascinating and free adventure between 10.30am and 4pm. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council