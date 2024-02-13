7 fun-filled activities to keep your children entertained this half-term

We’ve compiled this list of family-friendly activities taking place across east Antrim and neighbouring Belfast to help try and make the half-term break more enjoyable.
Hopefully there are some useful events to help fill your week.
1. There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly
There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly is being performed by The People’s Theatre Company at Theatre at The Mill in Newtownabbey on February 13 from 2.30pm until 4pm. Tickets, priced at £12.50 are available via the council website. Photo: Lauren McNeice
2. NI Science Festival at Belfast Zoo
Belfast Zoo is taking part in the Northern Ireland Science Festival 2024 with an educational workshop on Saturday, February 17. The workshop is open to children aged 10 and over. Workshop price is £25. For workshop information, or to book your place, call 028 9077 6277, or email [email protected] Photo: Contributed
3. Reopening of the Museum at The Mill
Museum at The Mill is set to welcome visitors once again on February 15, when the reimagined display will be officially reopened by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM. Adults and children alike can participate in drop-in craft activities, using thread and bobbins to create unique keepsakes inspired by The Mill's history. These activities offer a glimpse into the lives of children who once worked within these very walls. Escape the mid-term slump and embark on a fascinating and free adventure between 10.30am and 4pm. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
4. Multiverse Mayhem at W5
This mid-term, expect explosive experiments, boisterous bangs and chemical concoctions in W5's new theatre show. Multiverse Mayhem is free with a general admission ticket to W5. Shows have limited capacity and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. For dates and times, check out the Visit Belfast website. Photo: Google