County Antrim's Countryside Custodians are helping to keep Lisburn clean

As part of the Co Antrim Countryside Custodians, local residents have been pounding the pavements across Lisburn, collecting litter discarded on the streets.

First established by Katherine McAdam three years ago, the Co Antrim Countryside Custodians have been growing in strength, with over 1600 members on the group’s Facebook page.

“I was out walking and saw how bad the roads were with litter,” explained Katherine. “I tried to find a litterpicking group locally and when I couldn’t I asked friends and people on a local Facebook page to help and here we are three years later with over 1600 members.”

Local members of the Co Antrim Countryside Custodians have been hard at work picking up litter across the city

After establishing the Co Antrim group, people in Lisburn jumped on board to join in help to clean up the city.

“We are incredibly pleased by how the Lisburn group has grown,” continued Katherine. “They have lifted over 800 bags this year alone which is fantastic.”

Local woman Susan Brown spearheads the group’s activities in Lisburn and she is delighted with the results of their litter picking efforts, but of course there is always more to be done.

“I had been litterpicking for several years and saw something on Nextdoor about litterpicking,” explained Susan. “I met up with Clair and Jenny and many others on our first litterpick on the Lagan towpath from Lisburn towards the Lagan Valley Hospital.”

The Co Antrim Countryside Custodians are determined to clean up our city

The Lisburn group coordinates its efforts via whatsapp, with people going out on their own or in groups to pick up the litter others have left behind. ”We meet up weekly if possible as a group on a Thursday evening,” continued Susan. “Many members just pick their own areas when they can if they are not free that evening.

“Many of us litterpick our own areas as individuals, as and when it suits, and some meet up with other members and arrange that themselves.

“Recently May and I arranged to meet up and removed eight bags of rubbish near Sprucefield. So it could be individual, daily, weekly or with a few friends or as a larger group.

“If someone spots a nasty area they put it on the whatsapp and someone may have time to clean it. Someone else may have seen a grotty spot but are working full time and they ask if anyone can help. So if you keep up with the whatsapp you can see where needs done but honestly you could pick litter on any main road or estate in Lisburn at a time that suits you.”

Former Lisburn Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin with members of the Co Antrim Countryside Custodians

As well as support from the Co Antrim Countryside Custodians (CACC), the Lisburn litterpickers have also been blown away by the support from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. “The Council have been absolutely fantastic at supplying bags and pickers and quickly picking up the bags we have collected within a few days from when we email them the location and number of bags,” explained Susan. “Also Lisburn Environmental Services are great at removing flytipping when we email them.”

There Lisburn group started off with just three members but that number has now reached 44 and new members are joining all the time. So if you see someone out picking litter and would like to help to make Lisburn a cleaner place, just ask them for more information.

“We have recruited many litterpickers as we pick and they ask can they help,” continued Susan. “CACC give us bags, litterpickers, hi vis and gloves for free, including childrens gloves. We have a lot of conversations every time we go out with people we meet, we explain our CACC facebook page, give them a card with details and grow the group from there – lots of people want to help as they are fed up with their areas being littered.

“I would like to encourage everyone to take pride in their local area, help to keep it looking nice, and make it a place they are proud of and happy to visit.

People of all ages are welcome to join the Co Antrim Countryside Custodians and help to clean up Lisburn

“CACC have totally inspired me to take action to keep my local area looking well so I am happy to take daily walks round Lisburn, Duncans Dam, Stoneyford, knowing our group keeps it looking great.”

Since the Co Antrim Countryside Custodians first began, it has developed into more than a litter picking group. Katherine explained: “As well as litterpicking there was a natural progression into how we could be more eco friendly in simple real life ways and the group started sharing hints and tips.

“Now we organise talks, go tree planting, organise community events and just try to get our message out which is that you don’t have to be perfect but just try to make some changes and build from there.“We have an encouraging number of young people joining us through the Duke of Edinburgh award and many continue on afterwards.”

Many people are saddened by the amount of litter in their area but aren’t sure what to do to help. That is where the Countryside Custodians come in. To find out more about the group and how you can get involved locally, visit their Facebook Group at

