Crumlin residents are urged to tackle litter in the BIG Spring Clean Campaign

Residents in Crumlin are being encouraged to take part in NI’s largest volunteer clean-up, The BIG Spring Clean, delivered by Live Here Love Here and sponsored by Belfast Harbour.

BIG Spring Clean events will take place throughout March and April 2023, and people all over Northern Ireland are encouraged to take action by litter picking in their local area.

There will be an event at Crumlin Glen on April 8, with participants meeting at the car park at Crumlin Glen at 10am.

The event is expected to last approximately two hours and equipment will be provided. The Live Here Love Here team is encouraging everybody to get involved, whether you are part of an established litter picking group, or simply want to rid your daily walking route of litter.

Local residents are being encouraged to join the BIG Sprig Clean Campaign and help to clean up Crumlin Glen

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross commented: “I would encourage residents to take part in one of the BIG Spring Clean events organised by Live Here Love Here or for organisations to arrange a litter pick in their own area."Clean-ups are a great way to get out and about, meet people, and look after your physical and mental health, all while improving our precious green and blue spaces.”

Schools and community/voluntary groups are also being invited to ‘Adopt a Spot’ and arrange a clean-up in their own local area.

The Council can provide litter picking equipment and collect the rubbish gathered through their Support in Kind programme. For more information email [email protected]

