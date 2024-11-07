Delegation from Lough Neagh Partnership visit Scotland to explore ownership models

A delegation from Lough Neagh Partnership has visited community trusts and development organisations on the island of Lewis and Harris to learn lessons which they hope will assist in their campaign to clean up Lough Neagh.

The Lough Neagh Partnership undertook the study visit to explore the potential for community land ownership as a possible way forward. The visit was part of The National Lottery Heritage Fund project which will culminate in a ten-year resilience plan for Lough Neagh.

Professor Alastair McIntosh, a human ecologist who was raised and educated in Lewis, facilitated the study visit and arranged meetings with representatives from community trusts in West Harris, North Harris, Carloway, Galson and Stornoway, as well as Community Land Scotland and Harris Development Ltd.

Michael Browne, Lough Neagh Heritage Plan Coordinator, said: “Lough Neagh is a critical asset, providing significant environmental, recreational and economic value. Recently the lough has faced one of its most serious environmental challenges with the outbreak of the blue green algal bloom.

Gerry Darby and Michael Browne of Lough Neagh Partnership

“By transitioning ownership and adopting innovative management models, there is an opportunity to strengthen the stewardship of this vital resource, ensuring its natural beauty and ecological value are preserved and sustainably managed for future generations.

“The Lough Neagh Partnership delegation was eager to explore and learn from successful management practices on the Isle of Lewis and Harris.

“We were particularly pleased to have Professor Alastair McIntosh coordinate this important study visit, offering valuable insights that could help shape the future of Lough Neagh.”

Lough Neagh Partnership delegation meets Galson Estate Trust, Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn, which covers the far north of the Isle of Lewis. It has an extensive range of activities similar to those of other trusts, and a strong revenue base from its community wind farm which allows it to make grants from its Community Investment Fund to a range of suitable causes. Credit: Jim Corr Photography

Alastair McIntosh added: “In my experience, these kinds of sharing experiences are important not just for the guests but also for the hosts.”

He added that the trusts had thrown their doors open ‘enthusiastically’ to the Lough Neagh Partnership delegation.