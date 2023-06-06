Plans are afoot to potentially reduce the speed limit in Dollingstown from 40mph to 30mph, according to Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery.

Cllr Lavery, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, has welcomed a response from the Department of Infrastructure who have agreed to carry out a site assessment in Dollingstown regarding this potential speed reduction.

-

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Peter Lavery, who is an Alliance elected representative, is calling for a reduction in the speed limit in Dollingstown.

-

Cllr Lavery said: “I have recently received a positive update from the Department for Infrastructure Roads Service which has confirmed that it will be progressing a site assessment in Dollingstown to see if a reduced speed limit should be implemented.

“This follows a community survey which Alliance conducted in the village asking residents their views on a potential speed limit reduction. A strong majority of respondents favoured a reduction to 30mph due to the continued residential growth of the village over recent years,” said Cllr Lavery.

“A date has not been provided as of yet for when the assessment will take place but I hope it will be within the next few months. Alliance will continue to lobby for road safety improvements for Dollingstown as well as throughout the wider borough,” the Alliance councillor said.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department plans to undertake an assessment of the stretch of road at Dollingstown as soon as resources allow. If, as a result of this assessment, a change to the speed limit is proposed, it will then be considered for inclusion in future work programmes, along with other competing priorities.

“Regardless of the speed limit, it remains incumbent on drivers to navigate the road network safely and to be mindful of the safety of themselves and other road user’s especially vulnerable road users such as pedestrians or cyclists.

“Concerns about driver behaviour such as speeding, or parking which causes an obstruction to other road and footway users, or other inconsiderate behaviour should be directed to the PSNI who have the powers of enforcement in that regard. They can be contacted on their non-emergency 101 telephone number.”