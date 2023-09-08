Dog DNA to tackle fouling problem as councillors angered by lack of fines handed out

Over 18,000 licensed dogs could be set for DNA testing as a Northern Ireland council looks to tackle a major dog fouling problem, with only one pet owner fined in a three month period.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has been urged by its elected members to review the possibility of biological testing to identify pets and their owners for leaving dog mess in public areas.

Councillors reacted after being shocked at new quarter year statistics, showing only one dog fouling fine handed out from April to June, whilst just under 3,000 licences were approved in the same period.

Alderman Martin Gregg calls for DNA testing to tackle dog fouling. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Castlereagh East Alliance councillor, Martin Gregg said: “Dog fouling is the single biggest issue across the board.

“There has only been one person fined for dog fouling. Our dog wardens can’t be everywhere to catch offenders.

“I think it is time to revisit the possibility of using DNA testing. The costs of which could be proportionate with fines.”

A previous DNA proposal was rejected by the council in 2021 as it emerged it would cost £766,000 to create the database and an additional £28,000 for operating costs.

Cllr Sharon Skillen says drastic action must be taken to tackle the problem of dog fouling. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

DUP Alderman, Sharon Skillen added: “This is a massive issue for constituents. It is frustrating and disgusting.

“Where I live this can happen at late times of the night and then there can be dog poo outside pre-school areas for the next morning.

“We need to do something drastic to tackle this issue. This is always going to be a problem, but we should be doing what we can to make it less of a problem.”

A council officer responded: “There are 18,000 plus dogs licensed in the district and we have two dog wardens. We are short staffed.

“Though, it is hard to say if an increase in staff would provide better results.”

The environment committee approved a proposal to review DNA testing with a report due to be brought back to the chamber.