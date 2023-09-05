Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) is saying ‘no’ to dog fouling by increasing fines for the offence by twenty five per cent.

From September 1, fixed penalty fines across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area have been increased from £80 to £100, underlining the council’s message that dog fouling and littering will not be tolerated in the city.

The fine will be reduced to £70 if paid within 10 days but for those that remain unpaid, a court summons will be issued which could result in a fine of up to £1,000.

If dog mess is not correctly disposed of, it will be treated as littering, which will incur an additional fine of up to £2,500.

Councillor Caleb McCready, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Environment & Sustainability Committee announces increase to dog fouling fines. Pic credit: Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

To support the changes, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council will have more enforcement officers on patrol throughout the area, reminding people that it is an offence not to clean up after your dog and to litter.

The council will also be working with local community organisations and residents’ groups to help tackle key problem areas for dog fouling.

Councillor Caleb McCready, Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Environment and Sustainability Committee, said: “Dog fouling poses serious health risks to our residents, particularly children who play in our parks and streets.

"When it is not disposed of correctly, it can transmit diseases, contaminate our environment, and create an unpleasant atmosphere in our neighbourhoods.

“We all share the responsibility of keeping our communities clean and safe for everyone.

"So, I urge all dog owners to pick up after their pets and dispose of waste properly. Let's work together to make Lisburn and Castlereagh City a cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant place to live."

To report dog fouling, littering, or fly tipping residents can use the Reportable app. To download the app visit the App Store or Google Play and search for ‘Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’.

The App allows you to provide details of the issue, add photos as evidence, answer questions in relation to the source and select the location.