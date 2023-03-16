Carnlough and Glenarm have been added to the Northern Ireland Seafood Trails initiative.

The Seafish project aims to illuminate the province’s maritime and fishing heritage and encourage greater consumption of domestically caught, and farmed, sustainable seafood.

A year after the successful launch of nine ‘harbour-hopping adventure maps’, six new trails have been added, bringing the total to 15.

Supported by the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs through the Maritime and Fisheries Fund, the trails encourage both residents and visitors to enjoy the diverse selection of seafood that coastal towns and villages have to offer.

A seafood adventurer using a trail map.

Sally Chamberlain, Northern Ireland regional manager at Seafish, explained: “We have created trails of more local towns and villages as we want to get more families heading out in the fresh air, exploring and learning about our local connection with seafood in Northern Ireland, supporting seafood eateries and retailers, and gaining a new perspective and appreciation for seafood.”

The new trails will take seafood explorers to: Derry/Londonderry; Carnlough and Glenarm; Bangor and Groomsport; Newcastle and Dundrum; Annalong; and three towns surrounding Carlingford Lough, Greencastle, Rostrevor and Warrenpoint.

The first trails were launched alongside talks and workshops at eight primary schools, where 300 pupils took part in interactive activities. The initiative will deliver a further 10 educational workshops with primary schools this month.

