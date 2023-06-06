An east Antrim-based group of litter pickers is to purchase more equipment after receiving a £2,000 grant.

The funding through SPAR NI’s Community Cashback Grant Scheme, will enable Eco Rangers NI to carry out its all year round work while keeping the team safe in the process.

The Eco Rangers collect an average of 320 bags of litter every month from Larne, Carrickfergus and surrounding areas.

The volunteers work closely with shops and businesses to reduce litter. They also actively engage with schools and other groups, encouraging them to get involved in their initiatives.

Stephen Marshall, from Eco Rangers NI, with Bronagh Luke, from Spar NI, to receive a cheque for £2,000 as part of the retailer's Community Cashback Grant Scheme.

Their hard work and dedication has resulted in the restoration of multiple community areas, wildlife reserves and a community orchard.

Stephen Marshall, from Eco Rangers NI, commented: “Our organisation is entirely voluntary and the full grant will go directly to purchasing essential equipment enabling volunteers to work effectively and safely.

“We want to extend a huge thank you to Spar NI, our work is only possible through fundraising and this grant will be invaluable in ensuring our work can continue.”

For the second year running, the retailer announced £100,000 for charities across the UK through the scheme. Six community groups from Northern Ireland were recipients of grants.

Bronagh Luke, head of corporate marketing at Henderson Group, which owns Spar in Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be able to give this grant to Eco Rangers NI, an amazing group of volunteers making such a difference keeping their local communities clean and caring for the environment.