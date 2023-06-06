A new Housing Executive-supported growing space is inspiring the next generation of environmentalists in Carrickfergus.

Sunnylands Primary School is now home to a horticultural haven after extensive work was carried out on a land-locked portion of ground by the housing authority’s ground maintenance contractor Idverde.

All creatures great and small are reaping the benefits of the new space with children and staff visiting it regularly.

And who says money doesn’t grow on trees? The school’s eco committee now plans to sell the produce grown in the garden at a low cost to help combat the cost of living crisis and food poverty.

The outgoing Mayor of East and Mid Antrim, Noel Williams, cuts the ribbon to open Sunnylands Primary School's growing space. Included are pupils, staff from the Housing Executive and Idverde and elected representatives.

Cherith Macdonald, primary one teacher at Sunnylands, is delighted with the addition to the school and welcomes the life-long skills it brings for all ages.

She said “The children have been so excited to get into the new garden and are taking their new roles as little environmentalists very seriously. They have developed a great interest and understanding of the process of planting, pruning, and harvesting.

“Various classes have enjoyed learning outside in the fresh air as they explore the polytunnel, tend to the garden or just relax in it.

Wonderful Project

Sunnylands Primary School pupils with guests at the polytunnel during the official opening of the growing space.

”We are so grateful to the Housing Executive for bringing this wonderful project to fruition.”

The outgoing Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Noel Williams, elected representatives and Housing Executive staff visited for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the allotment-style space.

Ronnie McCreanor, Housing Executive area grounds maintenance manager, said: “We identified this area as a possible growing space which could be used by the school to enrich the pupils’ knowledge and skills.

“On a personal level it is very satisfying to see the transformation of an unkempt piece of land into a wonderful environmentally-friendly site.

Pupils and guests at the new growing space. The school’s eco committee plans to sell the produce grown in the garden.

“There is no doubt about it, working in a growing space such as this helps to create a sense of community and achievement.

“Those involved in tending to this garden should feel proud of themselves that they are doing their part for the environment.”