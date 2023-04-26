Register
Housing body looking for new home as Carrick High Street restaurant approved

A proposal for the conversion of office accommodation to a ground floor restaurant/coffee shop at High Street in Carrickfergus has been approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 19:29 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 19:42 BST

The development plan for the site will include five apartments on the first and second floors of the building. The rear of the building overlooks Belfast Lough.

The building, which is home to the Housing Executive in the town, was on the market for £275,000 in 2018. The housing body continues to lease the premises.

The Housing Executive has confirmed it will be operating at the site in the meantime.

NIHE's Carrick High Street office. Image by GoogleNIHE's Carrick High Street office. Image by Google
NIHE's Carrick High Street office. Image by Google

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive said: “The property at 19 High Street was sold some time ago. However, we continue to operate from these premises while we source alternative accommodation in the area.”

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has received a planning application for a new amusement arcade in Carrickfergus town centre.

The gaming centre facility is proposed for a former estate agent/mortgage advice centre premises also at High Street. The application has been made by Oasis Retail Services.

In Carnlough, a development plan for a former amusement arcade site has been approved.

An application has been given the go-ahead by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for new retail units in premises at Harbour Road in the coastal village.

A proposal has been made for the development of two retail units as well as three residential units and change of use from an amusement arcade to three domestic garages.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

