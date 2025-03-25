European Heritage Open Days 2025: dates announced for this year's event as venues invited to register
An annual celebration of local architecture, history and culture, EHOD provides access free of charge to heritage buildings and is taking place this year on Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14.
In Northern Ireland, EHOD is run by the Department for Communities, with the support of the Council of Europe and the European Commission.
Any people or venues who are interested in organising an event or opening a local historical property are now invited to register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8BHJ8TB
The Department for Communities said: “The theme [for EHOD 2025] is ‘Architectural Heritage – Past structures – Future Connections’.
“This will engage both visitors and event organisers with the history, design, and cultural significance of Northern Ireland’s architectural landmarks.
"Architectural heritage isn’t just about the structures of the past – it’s about the people, stories, and connections they continue to inspire. Through ‘Past Structures, Future Connections,’ we celebrate how these spaces shape our communities and connect us across generations.
“If there is a local character or connection to a local figure of note you would like to celebrate, a historic area you want to see recognised or simply want to tell the story of your home, workplace, or community we would love you to take part.
“EHOD offers you the opportunity to showcase the stories and places you care about. We don’t define ‘heritage’ that is up to you.”