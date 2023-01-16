Free cherry trees are being made available through a Mid and East Antrim Council initiative supported by the Woodland Trust’s Emergency Tree Fund.
In a statement the council explained: “Memory trees are beautiful living reminders of a person or pet who passed, an event that took place, or a special time in a person’s life.
Advertisement
"Planting and growing a tree is a wonderful and environmentally friendly way to remember and remind you of a person, pet or event and keep that memory present every time you view it.
Advertisement
"If you’d like to plant your own Memory Tree, residents now have the chance to apply for a free tree.
“The trees provided will be 80-120cm tall but will grow much bigger, so please ensure you have adequate space before applying.”
Advertisement
Stock is limited and an application form can be found here: bit.ly/3HbrY8k