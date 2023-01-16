Mid and East Antrim residents are invited to plant a tree in memory of someone close to their heart.

Free cherry trees are being made available through a Mid and East Antrim Council initiative supported by the Woodland Trust’s Emergency Tree Fund.

In a statement the council explained: “Memory trees are beautiful living reminders of a person or pet who passed, an event that took place, or a special time in a person’s life.

"Planting and growing a tree is a wonderful and environmentally friendly way to remember and remind you of a person, pet or event and keep that memory present every time you view it.

A variety of cherry trees will be provided.

"If you’d like to plant your own Memory Tree, residents now have the chance to apply for a free tree.

“The trees provided will be 80-120cm tall but will grow much bigger, so please ensure you have adequate space before applying.”

