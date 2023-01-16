Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Free ‘Memory Trees’ initiative for Mid and East Antrim residents

Mid and East Antrim residents are invited to plant a tree in memory of someone close to their heart.

By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago

Free cherry trees are being made available through a Mid and East Antrim Council initiative supported by the Woodland Trust’s Emergency Tree Fund.

In a statement the council explained: “Memory trees are beautiful living reminders of a person or pet who passed, an event that took place, or a special time in a person’s life.

"Planting and growing a tree is a wonderful and environmentally friendly way to remember and remind you of a person, pet or event and keep that memory present every time you view it.

Most Popular
A variety of cherry trees will be provided.

"If you’d like to plant your own Memory Tree, residents now have the chance to apply for a free tree.

“The trees provided will be 80-120cm tall but will grow much bigger, so please ensure you have adequate space before applying.”

Read More
Proposal for retirement village at former Larne convalescent hospital given the ...

Stock is limited and an application form can be found here: bit.ly/3HbrY8k

East AntrimMid and East Antrim CouncilWoodland Trust