Access to the popular Drains Bay beach near Larne is to be improved by spring of the new year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mid and East Antrim Council has confirmed it will be installing an accessible ramp at the beach.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted to have secured funding to improve beach access at Drains Bay. The funding has been secured through the Department for Communities Access and Inclusion Fund and is one of several projects to be delivered in the coming months to improve access to parks and open spaces for our residents with additional requirements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Council will be commencing work on designs for the beach access ramp shortly and aim to have the project completed before the end of March 2024.”

East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons and Councillor Angela Smyth at Drains Bay. Photo submitted by DUP

Welcoming the commitment, DUP Councillors Angela Smyth and Andrew Clarke, said: “The current steps onto the beach make access difficult for elderly residents and those with disabilities. We have been lobbying for this improvement and are pleased that this new beach ramp will be in place by the end of March 2024.”

Meanwhile, the area’s bathing waters continued to perform well in 2023. The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), which manages the bathing water programme, reported ‘Excellent Quality’ at Ballygally and Brown’s Bay and ‘Good Quality’ at Carnlough.