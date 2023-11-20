Public safety advice issued after ‘further undermining’ of Larne Promenade sea defences
In an an appeal issued today (Monday), Mid and East Antrim Borough Council urged members of the public to heed safety advice until repair work is completed.
The local authority stated: “It has come to light that there has been further undermining of the sea defences at Larne Promenade following recent storms. Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of users and contractors will be appointed to determine the necessary repairs.
"Access to some parts of the Promenade will be restricted in order to ensure the safety of visitors until all necessary works have been completed. Please respect any barriers and signage installed to help ensure your safety.”
Meanwhile, council is advising of essential tree work on Monday, November 27, at People’s Park, Ballymena and Tuesday, November 28 at Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne with paths around the trees in both parks remaining closed for the duration of the work.