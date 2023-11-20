Public access to sections of Larne Promenade is being restricted after recent storm-related damage.

In an an appeal issued today (Monday), Mid and East Antrim Borough Council urged members of the public to heed safety advice until repair work is completed.

The local authority stated: “It has come to light that there has been further undermining of the sea defences at Larne Promenade following recent storms. Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of users and contractors will be appointed to determine the necessary repairs.

There has been further undermining of sea defences at Larne Promenade. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

"Access to some parts of the Promenade will be restricted in order to ensure the safety of visitors until all necessary works have been completed. Please respect any barriers and signage installed to help ensure your safety.”