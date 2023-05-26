Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene

‘Further rockfall imminent’ warning as some walkers ignore Blackhead Path closure signs

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has made a renewed appeal to the public to keep off Blackhead Path amid fears of further rockfall.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:28 BST

The warning follows reports that some people are ignoring the dangers and are continuing to access the popular Whitehead walking route.

In a statement, council said: “The rockfall affecting the Blackhead Path has now been assessed and we have been advised that there is a serious concern of further imminent rockfall.

"Despite the warnings and barriers put in place, people are still choosing to ignore the warnings and bypass or remove the barriers.

Most Popular
Blackhead Path.Blackhead Path.
Blackhead Path.

"Please note this path is closed as there is a real and imminent risk to public safety while we await the repairs to be completed.

"We ask that anyone visiting the area heeds the warning signs which have been erected to help ensure public safety.”

Read More
Sixty-four new homes planned for former Carrickfergus factory site

The path was shut by council earlier this month after heavy rainfall led to significant rockfall.

The path remains shut amid concerns over further rockfall.The path remains shut amid concerns over further rockfall.
The path remains shut amid concerns over further rockfall.