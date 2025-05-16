A small village less than two miles from Ballymena is now part of a prestigious group that includes the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos Islands and Mount Kilimanjaro.

The Moravian village of Gracehill has been certified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site following a visit by UK Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO in Paris, Anna Nsubuga on Thursday, May 15.

The celebratory event saw the village presented with the official certificate of Inscription to an audience of residents, local politicians and visiting dignitaries.

Gracehill was originally designated at the 46th World Heritage Committee of UNESCO held in New Delhi, India in July 2024, joining the Giant’s Causeway as the only other Northern Ireland site.

Roberta Hoey, Chair of the Provincial Board at Moravian Church, Miranda Gordon, Vice Lord Lieutenant Co Antrim, Deputy Mayor Councillor Bréanainn Lyness, Emma Little-Pengelly, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, David Johnston, Chair of Gracehill Old School Trust, Her Excellency Anna L. Nsubuga, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Mayor Alderman William McCaughey, Gordon Lyons, Minister for Communities of Northern Ireland. Photo: PAUL FAITH

The designation is entitled ‘Moravian Church Settlements’ and is a transnational designation meaning that it is one ‘site’ with a number of international component parts; namely Bethlehem, (Pennsylvania, USA), Herrnhut (Germany) and the already inscribed Christiansfeld (Denmark).

Gracehill is an early example of town planning reflecting the timeless values of education, equality, industry, tolerance, and spirituality that have been at the heart of the community since 1759.

Its intact core of historic listed buildings, Moravian Church, central Square, and burial ground featured in the nomination.

Each of the Settlements nominated demonstrate different phases in the development of Moravian planning. Gracehill stands out as having been constructed in a grid plan with a central square and a very clear and complete ‘gender axis’.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council team pic – left to right: Ross Hickey, Arts & Culture Manager, Jonathan McGrandle, Acting Director of Development, Deputy Mayor Councillor Bréanainn Lyness, Laura Cowan, Strategic Tourism & Regeneration Manager, Mayor Alderman William McCaughey, Karen Steele, Tourism Product Development Manager, Jason Powell, Tourism Marketing Manager. Photo: PAUL FAITH

Since its foundation, Gracehill was well known for its international links which continue today.

The village is historically renowned for its principles of religious and political tolerance, neutrality, and reconciliation, first manifested significantly during the ‘United Irishmen’s Rebellion’ of 1798 when Gracehill was seen as a place of refuge.

The Gracehill community have been working with international partners since 2003 to achieve World Heritage recognition, with Thursday’s ceremony the culmination of years of effort.

Welcoming the UNESCO visit, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons commented: “This prestigious recognition of Gracehill raises the status of Northern Ireland as a tourist destination. The preservation of historic Gracehill has been supported by my Department since the 1970s, with the Village Catalyst programme recently restoring the Old Post Office into a community space with accommodation.

“The presentation of the Inscription certificate today acknowledges not just the historic characteristics of Gracehill, but those passionate individuals and organisations who have worked so hard to secure UNESCO Cultural World Heritage status.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman William McCaughey, said: “This is a historic day for Gracehill and Mid and East Antrim. We are delighted to receive the official Certificate of Inscription for Gracehill, joining a list of some of the world’s most iconic UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos Islands and Mount Kilimanjaro. Well done to everyone involved in bringing this forward. What an achievement!”

Dr David Johnston, Chair of Gracehill Trust added: “The prize of a cultural World Heritage listing is a huge good news story for Northern Ireland as a whole, something that everyone can share in and be proud of, with the potential to promote understanding and reconciliation and bring social, economic, environmental and cultural benefits right across the region now and for generations to come. This is a great day for Northern Ireland.”