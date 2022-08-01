Green Flag status a first for Radius Housing

The Green Flag Award is the international benchmark for publicly accessible parks and green spaces in the United Kingdom and around the world, and is managed by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB) in Northern Ireland.

To be eligible community green spaces must be accessible to the public and must be maintained to a high standard as set out by KNIB. Traditionally the award has been made to parks, community gardens, woodland and nature reserves. This is the first time that a housing association has sought Green Flag status, and the four Radius Housing schemes; Tullyvallen Fold in Newtownhamilton, Rathain Fold in Coleraine, Maine Fold in

Randalstown, and Tullaghmurray Fold in Portstewart, were awarded their Green Flags at a special ceremony in Brownlow House.

Radius Housing receive their Green Flag Awards

Speaking after the award ceremony Melanie Rintoul from Radius Housing said “Having welcoming, well-kept green spaces around our housing schemes is something that we believe is extremely important. It does not only improve how the area looks, it has an important social role and a positive impact on our wellbeing, as well as raising our environmental standards.

“Often we find that it is groups of tenants who are the driving force behind these projects, and they help create strong and proud local communities. Green Flag status is important as it ensures that the standards, accessibility and general upkeep of the area are extremely high and this should not be limited to the traditional spaces we associate such awards with. We are delighted that four of our housing schemes have been recognised with Green Flags, and we hope that we can raise the standards across all green space and build more welcoming communities with more Green flags in the future.”

Yvonne Thompson, Scheme Co-Ordinator at Rathain Fold, added “At Rathain fold our tenants really value the green spaces, and they are used by so many people who are visiting family or friends. They are also important for the wider community, and we are proud of how well kept they are which is why people want to spend time here.”