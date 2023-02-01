A £30,000 investment at Crumlin Glen is a welcome boost for local walkers and joggers to enjoy a safer route around the Glen.

This recent upgrade was part funded by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, along with DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) through its “Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation” (TRPSI) programme.

The three-week project included trail resurfacing and laying of bitmac which connects the upper and lower trails near the river bridge, as well as new fencing and handrails for safer, easier access. This will help encourage a wider range of locals and visitors alike, to be physically and mentally healthy by being active outdoors.

Further improvements to the town include the restoration of the Clock Tower, along with the installation of decorative railings, planting, and surrounding groundworks. Crumlin Glen, one of the Council’s Green Flag sites also recently received a new bright blue ‘buddy bench’ as part of the Loneliness Network initiative.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross joins Gerard Treacy, DAERA, TRPSI Programme Manager at Crumlin Glen, following a £30,000 investment featuring path improvements, new fencing and handrail.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, said, “Crumlin Glen is a beautiful place to visit in the Borough and this recent upgrade will greatly enhance people’s visit.

“The Council is committed to making our parks and open spaces more accessible and safer for everyone. Crumlin Glen is one of many of our outdoor spaces to have received a recent investment. Last year, path improvements and associated works were also made across the Borough, including Muckamore, Rea’s Wood and Burney’s Lane to name a few.”

Teresa O’Neill, DAERA’s Rural Affairs Director added, “This project is another example of how DAERA develops partnerships and funds initiatives which benefit rural communities. These upgraded trails, which received £22,500 from DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme, will open up a host of opportunities for locals and visitors alike.

