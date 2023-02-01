Local communities have chance to be part of history through council King’s Coronation Programme

A special calendar of celebratory events to mark the forthcoming coronation of King Charles III in May has been launched by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

As part of its overall celebrations, the council has opened its first community initiative - the ‘King’s Coronation Small Grants Programme’ and all eligible community and voluntary organisations in the area are being invited to apply for funding.

With communities at the heart of the programme, the scheme will award grants of up to a maximum value of £500 to local communities - to help them mark the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday May 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is part of the council’s overall Coronation programme which reflects the Royal sentiments of community, volunteering and celebration.

Most Popular

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson launches the council’s King's Coronation programme alongside Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chairman and Councillor Hazel Legge, Chair of the council's Coronation Working Group

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson said: "We will host an exciting variety of events to celebrate the Coronation in lots of different ways from now right through to May.

“On the day of the Coronation itself we will be screening the ceremony live on the big screen in Market Square – giving friends, families and neighbours the chance to enjoy it together in the heart of Lisburn.”

Councillor Hazel Legge, Chair of the council’s King’s Coronation Working Group said: “We are delighted to have this small grants programme available to support those wishing to mark this momentous occasion within their community.

"Applications must be made by constituted community and voluntary organisations. Among our other planned activities are community art workshops, watercolour painting competition, schools programme and an exhibition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am anticipating strong interest and engagement across our communities as several generations experience a second Monarch for the first time in their lifetimes.”

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chairman, added: “Lisburn & Castlereagh has a great community spirit and I look forward to seeing groups working together to mark this historic event.

"There is no doubt in my mind that volunteers across the council area will take part in a UK-wide event on Monday May 8 called the ‘Big Help Out’, - uniting communities through volunteering to create a lasting legacy from the Coronation Weekend.”

Interested groups should submit applications for funding to the council before the closing date of Monday February 20 at 12 noon.