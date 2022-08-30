Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been calls for a bridge for decades from the Bannfoot close to the village of Charlestown over the River Bann and into Columbkille on the other side of the river.

For decades there had been a ferry on which cars, people, bicycles and animals were transported across the River Bann but this has not operated in around 50 years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-

Infrastructure Minister John O’ Dowd has announced plans to launch a feasibility study into a new bridge across the Upper Bann at Bannfoot where it flows into Lough Neagh.

-

Many families are connected along the Lough shore through generations and have to drive long distances to meet due to the lack of infrastructure at the Bannfoot and Columbkille. There has been a campaign also by cyclists who want to cycle around the Lough Neagh shore and regard the building of a bridge as a positive tourist asset.

However residents in the village of Charlestown have consistently opposed any bridge, whether it be a road or foot bridge across the River Bann.

Minister O’Dowd said: “I am pleased to announce my plans for a study to consider a crossing point at the Bannfoot. In keeping with my Department’s core values this study will explore the potential for connecting people safely, promoting active travel, supporting local communities, and creating opportunities and sustainable living places.”

The study will determine the optimum solution for a crossing of the Upper Bann River between the Columbkille Road and the Bannfoot Road.

Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson welcomed news of the feasibility report. He said: “A pedestrian bridge where the Upper Bann meets Lough Neagh would not only provide a quick, safe and picturesque crossing and enhance our local cycling network but would also have huge symbolic significance, connecting our people and rural communities along the lougshore.

“The Bannfoot Road and Columbkille Road are only about 50 metres apart but require a 25 minute journey between the two points, but now, we’re finally taking the first steps to bridge this gap, and allow seamless travel.

"I had written to Minister O'Dowd upon his appointment to the Department of Infrastructure earlier this year urging action.