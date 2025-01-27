Jubilee Farm: appeal as Storm Éowyn causes damage to polytunnels

By Helena McManus
Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 11:07 BST
A community-owned farm near Larne has made an appeal for support after Storm Éowyn wreaked havoc on some of its facilities.

Jubilee Farm in Glynn has described how last Friday’s high winds “ripped off and destroyed” the polythene cover on both of its polytunnels.

The tunnels, previously described as a ‘hub’ for many of the farm’s activities, were also badly damaged during Storm Isha in January 2024.

However unlike last year, the frames on the structures remain intact. “Replacement, we hope will be faster and as these are our main growing tunnels, we can hope to be ready in time for the growing season,” a statement from the Farm read.

Community-owned Jubilee Farm has appealed for help after Storm Éowyn caused significant damage to it polytunnels. Photo: Jubilee Farm
Community-owned Jubilee Farm has appealed for help after Storm Éowyn caused significant damage to it polytunnels. Photo: Jubilee Farm

Noting that cashflow will be ‘critical’ in the next 12 weeks, the Farm added: “With your support we will rebuild and continue with our plans for 2025 and beyond.”

The not-for-profit venture outlined how the community can support its efforts in a number of ways, including with a direct donation through PayPal.

Supporters can visit the Farm on Wednesday or Thursday to make a cash donation, shop online, or shop in person Tuesday to Friday 10am-4pm to buy pork or eggs.

Jubilee Farm also runs a box scheme for vegetables, pork or eggs; operates as an event hire venue, and provides volunteering opportunities. Anyone interested in finding out more can email [email protected].

“Our team and volunteers are devastated but determined,” the statement added.

“The polytunnels are central to activity at Jubilee Farm, so this is a huge setback for our community activity and workshops. For one, it supports social farming, personal development and skills. Our volunteers commit to community-supported agriculture.

“We recognise the horrendous day from the storm, for so many people around the country, and we realise our polytunnels are not the only ones.”

Meanwhile, volunteers are needed for the Farm’s ‘Big Tidy Up Day’ on Saturday, February 1 from 1:30pm to 5pm.

Assistance is required for a number of tasks; more details are on Jubilee Farm’s Facebook page.

Gloves and wellies will be available to borrow and a tea break will be provided.

Jubilee Farm first opened in 2019, with 150 people taking advantage of a share offer to turn the venture into a community-owned enterprise.

The 13.5 acre farm works to agroecological principles, with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core.

