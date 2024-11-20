Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne’s Registration office and reception are moving from the Smiley Building to Larne Market Yard on December 9, 2024.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Registration office is responsible for registering births, deaths and marriages, and also performs marriages and civil partnerships.

The Larne office is currently located in the Smiley Building, which has now been sold by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as part of a wider asset rationalisation process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work to relocate the office is almost complete. The new Registration facilities will be based in Auction House at the recently refurbished Market Yard, which is easier to access due to its central location adjacent to the bus station and offers improved accessibility.

Larne’s Registration office and reception are moving from Smiley Building to Larne Market Yard (Station Road, Larne) on December 9. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The new facilities will include a separate office space dedicated to customer appointments and support services.

Auction House - which is incorporated within Larne Market Yard - can host wedding and civil ceremonies in the contemporary surroundings of the tastefully refurbished original building.

There are car parking spaces for customers in close proximity to the front entrance of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Registration office operates an appointment only service. Opening hours in Larne will remain the same:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9am – 5pm, with appointments available between the hours of 9.30am – 4pm. The office is closed on Tuesday and Thursday as well as bank/public holidays.

Contact details for the Registration Office will also remain the same on telephone 0300 124 5000 or by email at [email protected]

The main reception in Smiley Building - which deals with dog licensing, environmental health payments and a range of other customer services - will also be moving to Larne Market Yard on December 9, 2024.

Initial opening hours for reception will be:

• Monday: 9.00am – 5.00pm

• Tuesday: 9.00am – 5.00pm

• Wednesday: 9.30am – 1.30pm

• Thursday: 9.30am – 1.30pm

• Friday: 9.30am – 1.30pm

Reception can be contacted on phone number 028 2827 2313.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Department has moved from its former base at Silverwood Business Park to the Ardeevin building, 80 Galgorm Road, Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department is responsible for a wide range of planning functions, including making decisions on the majority of planning applications, providing advice to customers on the planning process, and making Tree Preservation Orders.