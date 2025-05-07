Legg Play Park in Carrickfergus closed due to 'essential maintenance'
Legg Play Park in Carrickfergus will be closed on Wednesday, May 7 for essential maintenance, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.
The park will reopen once the works are completed.
Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is encouraging the local community to get involved in National Walking Month with a series of free events.
‘Walk This Way May’ will see activities in Broughshane, Bashfordsland Wood, Woodburn Forest, the Hidden Village Galboly, Ecos Ballymena, Glenarm, Portglenone, Ballylumford to Skernaghan Point, Larne Promenade, and Carrickfergus.
