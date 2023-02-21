Lisburn climate changemaker Ross Portis is helping to create a better future for everyone

Lisburn man Ross Portis, a trainee Environmental Manager at Westland Horticulture, is taking part in the Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful ‘30 Under 30 Climate Change-Makers’ programme.

The first climate platform of its kind, the Class of 2022/23 were selected in November, and they are already well on their way to making a lasting, positive contribution to Northern Ireland’s future. The group have participated in various workshops that have helped them to hone their skills to effect positive environmental change.

Ross plans to use his learnings from the programme to grow and develop in the field of sustainability, whilst expanding his network and learning from many likeminded individuals from different backgrounds.

Jenna Potter, Environmental Leadership Project Manager at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “Tackling climate change requires an ongoing and collaborative effort, drawing on the perspectives, skills and experiences of a multitude of people, from researchers to financiers to engineers, and that is why we are proud to introduce our 30 Under 30 programme.

"It’s a crucial addition to the campaigning landscape, in that it not only celebrates the passion of our young environmental heroes, motivating them to continue to engage with challenging issues, but it also serves as a launchpad for them to go into their careers with the ability to make a real impact.

