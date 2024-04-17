Local residents come together to clean up Old Warren as part of the Live Here Love Here campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Big Spring Clean provides an opportunity for participants to make a tangible difference in their neighbourhoods, with the clean-up events serving as rallying points for community members to come together.

Members from Countryside custodians came along to the event in Old Warren, including Susan Brown, who was awarded the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Champions Award at the recent Live Here Love Here Community Awards.

Seven bags of litter were collected on the day, as well as larger items, Over 50 Red Bull cans collected. as well as lots of disposable vapes, lots of shredded litter, and a even a Halloween mask.

Five members from Countryside Custodians helped to clean up Old Warren. Pic credit: Live Here Love Here

Zara Hamilton, Field Officer at Live Here Love Here said of the event: "As a field officer for Live Here Love Here, I continue to see first-hand the impact community participation has.

"Big Spring Clean is an initiative that isn't just about tidying up, it's about cultivating pride in our city and a commitment to ensuring a cleaner future for the people of Lisburn.

"Today we saw five people from the environmental awareness group Countryside Custodians come together, with seven bags of litter collected, reflecting the dedication people have to preserving our community.

"We want to see more people get involved in clean-up events, like the one today in the Old Warren area of Lisburn, because collective action leads to positive change in society."

The Live Here Love Here Big Spring Clean comes to Old Warren. Pic credit: Live Here Love Here

Understanding the importance of the Big Spring Clean campaign in recognising and supporting grassroot environmental efforts, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I am very proud that my Department supports the Big Spring Clean, which is Northern Ireland’s largest volunteer clean-up campaign and provides an opportunity for everyone to join in and work collaboratively to make a real difference in their local community.