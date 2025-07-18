Lough Neagh: MLA Patsy McGlone urges support for local businesses following suspension of eel fishing

SDLP AERA Spokesperson Patsy McGlone MLA has called on Minister Andrew Muir to bring forward urgent support for local businesses following the suspension of eel fishing in Lough Neagh.

He said the decision highlights the consequences of political failure to address the environmental crisis at the lough.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: “The suspension of eel fishing is devastating news for local businesses and their seasonal workers. There has been growing concern for some time about the impact of pollution on eel stocks, and there is real anger that this situation has been allowed to deteriorate to the point of collapse. Communities feel badly let down.

“Eel fishing has deep cultural and historical roots in this area. The right to fish these waters was hard-won by local campaigners, including several late SDLP colleagues like Paddy Duffy, and that tradition means a great deal to people in Mid Ulster and beyond.

“This crisis is the result of long-standing political failure. We’ve had Executive parties promise action when having their photo taken at the lough but then deliver nothing. The recent decision by some parties to vote against consulting on measures to reduce pollution shows how unserious they are about saving the lough.”

Mr McGlone added: “I have contacted Minister Muir to ask for an immediate support package to be brought forward for those impacted by this suspension, but eel fishing is just the latest casualty. Unless the Executive gets serious about restoring Lough Neagh, we will see further devastation, to our environment, our economy and our way of life.”