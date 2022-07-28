Fly tipping across Portadown has become a serious problem and it is costing the ratepayers a fortune to clean up, according to DUP Cllr Darryn Causby.

Cllr Causby posted on Facebook a list of the places Environmental Services officials were attending across Portadown today and some of the items which were dumped.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-

Fly tipping has become a big problem in parts of Portadown with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council regularly tasked to removed illegally dumped large items. This is diverting resources and costing the ratepayer, says DUP Cllr Darryn Causby.

-

He said: “Fly tipping and illegal dumping costs ratepayers a fortune to clean up, this is an example of some of the work we have to deal with!”

Items dumped across 12 locations in Portadown

Fly tipping has become a big problem in parts of Portadown with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council regularly tasked to removed illegally dumped large items. This is diverting resources and costing the ratepayer, says DUP Cllr Darryn Causby.

He said some items at the back of Fitzroy Street included address information which has now been gathered by Council who’will issue a fine to the culprit’.

Cllr Causby said: “This is a list of other areas in Portadown Council official have inspected and are now due to lift today!

* TV, three bin bags and a vacuum - Watson Lane

* Three bin bags and one plastic bag at - Clonavon Ave

Fly tipping has become a big problem in parts of Portadown with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council regularly tasked to removed illegally dumped large items. This is diverting resources and costing the ratepayer, says DUP Cllr Darryn Causby.

* Five binbags and six plastic bags - Burnbrae Ave

* Playpen and piece of marble @ top of Queen Street opposite the garages

* Double mattress beside - Victoria Terrace

* Three bin bags at clothes bins - Joseph Street

* 5 bin bags - Clonavon Ave

* Bicycle, table and cardboard box with glass bottles - South street

* 2 Bin bags - South Street

* bed frame and double mattress -Coronation Street

* Tv and chest of drawers - Garvaghy Park

* Dumped wheelie bin and contents as well as bin bags and burnt mattress - Churchill Park

The DUP Cllr said: “It is vital residents dispose of their waste correctly and, if necessary, make statements to council to ensure fines can be issued.