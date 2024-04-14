Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The facility will include an electrical substation building, CCTV/lighting columns, security fencing, new access and ancillary site works.

The planning application was lodged on behalf of Magherafelt BES Ltd., Wallace Studios, Lisburn.

Speaking at last Tuesday’s (April 9) Planning Committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, senior planning officer, Emma McCullagh revealed that a new objection to the planning application had been received at the last minute: “It’s just really to talk about the late objection. It was emailed earlier to committee members and hard copies are also available this evening.

Planning permission has been granted for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility on the Moneymore Road, Magherafelt. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“Two objections were previously submitted. Health and Safety confirmed the facility doesn’t come under COMAH (Control of Major Accident Hazards) regulations, but should still be considered under the control scenarios.

“This late objection in detail really tells us about [the objector’s] thoughts on the dangers of battery energy storage systems, and the known health and safety incidents related to them.

“It is felt [by them] again, further to their first objection, that this should be treated under COMAH regulations rather than CLP (Classification, Labelling and Packaging) regulations [covering dangerous chemicals].

“The detailed report which was attached to the objection, they feel demonstrates why proposals such as this should be regarded as COMAH sites and not dismissed under CLP regulations, and the details that they cover.

Relevant Consultees

“Everything has been considered in the case officer report as with the previous objections, and all relevant consultees have been consulted and have no objection.

“The agent has agreed to add a condition to address the issue that has been raised, and to reinforce any issues with health and safety, and it reads as follows: ‘Any variation to the details contained in the technical note dated June 30, 2023, shall be sought by written consent to Mid Ulster District Council.

“’The proposed facility shall install NHC Gen2 battery modules as detailed within this same technical note’.

"And the reason for that is in the interest of public health and safety and fire safety, so this will ensure that any variation to that already submitted, assessed and consulted on, will need to be agreed by Mid Ulster District Council, and any relevant consultation bodies who have currently raised no objections.”

Head of Strategic Planning, Melvin Bowman was sought to allay any concerns in relation to the planning application: “We’re obviously becoming increasingly aware of concerns around the BESS sites in general in terms of fire risk and health and safety, and so I think we’ve gone to fair lengths on this one to specifically seek the views of statutory and non-statutory consultees, on what was quite a detailed first objection from the objector.

“We’re content that we’ve got the sound advice from those experts on what the definition of batteries is, and how the site should be treated, and I think there’s appropriate conditions which can be made watertight by having the specific battery type, which is what we tend to do across these BESS sites.

“We’ve assessed this based on that type of battery. Battery technology is changing so quick nowadays that it’s important that we’re advised of any changes to the battery, just to see that the risk isn’t any greater than what it would have been based on what we’ve approved.”

The recommendation to grant planning permission was proposed by Cllr Donal McPeake (Sinn Féin, Moyola DEA) and seconded by Cllr Kyle Black (DUP, Carntogher DEA).