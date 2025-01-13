Make sustainability your New Year’s resolution with free support for 50 businesses
The Mid South West (MSW) Region Net Zero Transformation Programme, funded by Innovate UK, is designed to help local SMEs reduce carbon emissions and work towards their net zero goals.
One business which has already benefitted from the programme is Mac Zero Modular Buildings, a company based in Dungannon founded by siblings Orla McAvoy Corr and Conor McAvoy.
Director Orla McAvoy Corr said: “We have helped thousands of pupils to #movetozero with new modular extensions to schools throughout Ireland, and as a business, the time was right to engage with MSW Region on the Net Zero Transformation Programme to create our own sustainable plan to enable Mac Zero to #movetozero.
“By participating in the MSW Net Zero Transformation programme, we worked with carbonfit to complete comprehensive assessments of our emissions. We now have baseline measurements, a plan and a timeline, which will significantly reduce our emissions.
“The tracking of emissions and need for a sustainability plan will soon be required by all businesses, and the MSW Net Zero Transformation programme offers companies a clear route in which to achieve this.”
Ninety businesses in total across the three council areas will benefit from bespoke one-to-one Net Zero baseline and action plan development, working directly with the DeliveryPartner Carbonfit.
Participating businesses can access:
Carbon reporting software, expert workshops, and tailored decarbonisation plans.
Guidance on low-carbon technologies, funding options, and operational efficiency.
Tools to achieve sustainability goals and enhance market competitiveness.
Insights to identify key emission sources and implement energy-efficient practices.
Support to explore renewable energy solutions.
Focus on understanding and addressing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.
The MSW Region councils (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Fermanagh and Omagh and Mid Ulster District Council) are among 21 Local Authority areas from across the UK to receive a share of £6m funding to support progress towards Net Zero.
Chair of the MSW Region Governance Steering Group, Kevin Savage said: “Mac Zero’s testimonial really highlights the benefits for businesses who sign up for our free Net Zero Transformation Programme.
“There are 50 places remaining and I would highly encourage anyone thinking about how they can implement sustainable practices and reduce their carbon emissions to get in touch.
“This is an opportunity to gain advice from the experts on meeting your environmental commitments, so make sure not to miss it and register now at https://midsouthwestregion.org/net-zero-transformation/.”