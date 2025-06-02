Mallusk play park vandalised only weeks after official opening
In a social media post on Monday, June 2, the local authority confirmed that Mallusk Play Park has now been temporarily closed for repair works.
"We will endeavour to reopen the park again as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience,” the post added.
The new park at City of Belfast Playing Fields was officially opened on Monday, May 19 by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly.
He was joined by Primary 4 pupils from Mallusk Integrated Primary School and members of the public.
Part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, it offers local families a modern, accessible play area and a vibrant and inclusive space for fun.
"The investment reflects the council’s continued dedication to enhancing public amenities and supporting shared community spaces across the borough,” a statement from ANBC read.