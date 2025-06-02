Mallusk play park vandalised only weeks after official opening

By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 15:39 BST

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has expressed disappointment following an incident of vandalism at a children’s play area – only weeks after it opened.

In a social media post on Monday, June 2, the local authority confirmed that Mallusk Play Park has now been temporarily closed for repair works.

"We will endeavour to reopen the park again as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience,” the post added.

The new park at City of Belfast Playing Fields was officially opened on Monday, May 19 by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has expressed disappointment following an incident of vandalism at Mallusk Play Park. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough CouncilAntrim and Newtownabbey Council has expressed disappointment following an incident of vandalism at Mallusk Play Park. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has expressed disappointment following an incident of vandalism at Mallusk Play Park. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

He was joined by Primary 4 pupils from Mallusk Integrated Primary School and members of the public.

Part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, it offers local families a modern, accessible play area and a vibrant and inclusive space for fun.

"The investment reflects the council’s continued dedication to enhancing public amenities and supporting shared community spaces across the borough,” a statement from ANBC read.

