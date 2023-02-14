A map has been shared by the Department for Infrastructure which shows the route pedestrians and cyclists must travel following the removal of the footbridge at Moylinn, Craigavon next month.

The bridge, which is used commonly particularly by people from the Craigavon area to reach Craigavon Park and Lakes and South Lakes Leisure Centre as well as to access the bus stop which takes people Portadown and Lurgan, has been deemed unsafe structurally.

There has been no comment from the Department regarding any plans for the replacement of the bridge.

The map shows the alternative route which will be sign posted in both directions for the assistance of cycle / footway users.

The Department for Infrastructure said it plans to remove Moylinn East Footbridge, Craigavon over the weekend of Thursday 16 to Monday 20 March 2023.

In a statement the Department said: “The works will see the existing footbridge removed with an alternative wheeling / walking / cycling link being provided while a permanent solution is developed.

"A structural assessment of the existing footbridge confirmed that the footbridge is nearing the end of its lifespan and is beyond economic repair. The Department has decided to undertake the necessary steps to have the bridge removed. The removal of the bridge has been carefully planned and coordinated.

"To ensure the safety of road users during the removal works it will be necessary to operate a 24-hour closure of A3 Lake Road from roundabout 3 to roundabout 1 from 7.00 pm on Thursday 16 March 2023 to 7.00 am on Monday 20 March 2023. A diversionary route will be signed via the Drumgor Road, Brownlow Road and Tullgally East Road and vice versa.

"The footway crossing the bridge will also be closed from the 16 March until further notice.

"Due to the removal of the footbridge, the bus stops at Moylinn footbridge, for Ulsterbus services 46 and 551 will be suspended. Passengers are advised to allow some extra time for their journey and use the South Lakes bus stop a short 5-10 minute walk away.

"The development of a permanent solution is underway with the timing of construction being subject to budget availability and the completion of statutory processes.

"The Department is aware of the bridge’s importance to the local community which forms part of the National Cycling Network and provides an essential link to the nearby leisure centre, Craigavon City Park and the Rushmere Shopping Centre. With this in mind the Department is taking forward a scheme to provide an alternative wheeling / walking / cycling link. This scheme recently commenced on site, with the aim of the alternative link being completed before the bridge is removed. The alternative route will be sign posted in both directions for the assistance of users.

"The Department has liaised with statutory bodies in relation to the planned works and will keep the public informed approaching the date of the planned bridge removal. All works will be carried out in line with current health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.