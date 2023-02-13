Register
Plans to demolish popular footbridge from Legahory to Craigavon Lakes over structural safety concerns

Plans are afoot to demolish a footbridge which leads to Craigavon Lakes on St Patrick’s weekend after concerns over its structural safety.

By Carmel Robinson
3 minutes ago

The bridge, which leads from Legahory to the lakes, is a popular route particularly for dog walkers and young people.

Sinn Fein representative Jude Mallon has revealed the footbridge from Legahory to Craigavon Lakes is to be demolished for safety reasons.

Sinn Féin Craigavon representative Jude Mallon said a local footbridge and landmark is to be demolished for safety reasons.

Mr Mallon said: “Cllr Catherine Nelson and I have been in touch with DfI (Department for Infrastructure) in regards local concerns that the footbridge between Legahory and Craigavon Lakes is to be demolished over St Patrick’s weekend.

"DFI has reported serious concerns about the structural safety of this bridge.

"A temporary path will be put in place while works progress and we will map this out when in place.

"We will continue to lobby DfI to ensure this bridge is rebuilt given the vital connection it provides to local communities.”