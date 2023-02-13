Plans are afoot to demolish a footbridge which leads to Craigavon Lakes on St Patrick’s weekend after concerns over its structural safety.

The bridge, which leads from Legahory to the lakes, is a popular route particularly for dog walkers and young people.

Sinn Fein representative Jude Mallon has revealed the footbridge from Legahory to Craigavon Lakes is to be demolished for safety reasons.

Mr Mallon said: “Cllr Catherine Nelson and I have been in touch with DfI (Department for Infrastructure) in regards local concerns that the footbridge between Legahory and Craigavon Lakes is to be demolished over St Patrick’s weekend.

"DFI has reported serious concerns about the structural safety of this bridge.

"A temporary path will be put in place while works progress and we will map this out when in place.