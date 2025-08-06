McDonald’s teams up with Hillsborough Boys FC to tackle litter at Sprucefield

Players from Hillsborough Boys FC recently joined with the McDonald’s Sprucefield restaurant for a litter clean-up around the local area.

The event formed part of a McDonald’s campaign aimed at tackling litter in parks, on paths and along roadsides in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

John McCollum, Franchisee of the McDonald’s Sprucefield restaurant, commented: “Our annual ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign reinforces McDonald’s strong commitment to tackling litter right across the UK and Ireland.

“Like our customers and stakeholders, we are always deeply disappointed to see people acting irresponsibly when it comes to littering.

McDonald’s employees Lynsey Allan and Leo McBrien were joined by players Oscar Kelso and Matthew Gracey from Hillsborough Boys FC. Pic credit: McDonald's

"We want to play a leading role in sparking a change in behaviour towards what can only be described as a scourge on our environment.

“Across the UK and Ireland, our employees walk over 5,000 miles every week picking up all waste – our packaging and that of other retailers – by the sides of roads, in parks and on paths. "

Susan Jackson from Hillsborough Boys FC welcomed the opportunity to partner with McDonald’s to tackling litter in Sprucefield.

“Hillsborough Boys were delighted to be a part of the McDonald’s community litter pick up.

Members of Hillsborough Boys YFC hard at work cleaning up at Sprucefield. Pic credit: McDonald's

"Our members really enjoyed themselves and showed a good understanding.

"It ended up as a challenge to see who could pick up the most litter.

"We now hope to see members involved, passing on the message during training and match days that everyone should be encouraged to be picking up litter when they see it.

"The club is always keen to help assist within the local community.”