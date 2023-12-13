Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has reminded residents that a ‘mop-up’ service is available for missed bin collections.

The local authority was commenting after a number of homeowners indicated that their bins had not been collected on the allotted day last week.

It follows changes to the waste collection schedule for large parts of the borough in October.

Last week, the council also highlighted bin collection arrangements for the Christmas period.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council was commenting after a number of homeowners indicated that their bins had not been collected on the allotted day last week. Photo: Stock image by Hans from Pixabay

A council spokesperson said: “We want to thank our residents for playing their part in the transformational route optimisation of waste collections in Mid and East Antrim.

“Collection days for approximately 75 percent of residents have changed in recent weeks, which will enable the council to deliver significant cost-efficiencies and help protect our environment by reducing our carbon footprint.

“When rolling out the changes, we advised residents that the council would be operating a mop-up service for any collections that may have been missed during the bedding in period.

“Reports of missed collections have been extremely low and while this is to be welcomed, we appreciate this is frustrating for those residents involved and we thank them for their patience and understanding.

“If residents have any issues regarding waste, please contact the Waste Helpdesk Team by emailing [email protected] or call 0300 124 5000 (Option 0).