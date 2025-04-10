Mid and East Antrim: bin collections over Easter period in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, along with recycling centre opening hours
If a date is not listed, then collections are scheduled as normal, the local authority added.
Date: Monday, April 21, 2025
Alternative collection: Saturday, April 19, 2025
Date: Monday, April 21, 2025
Alternative collection: Saturday, April 19, 2025
Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Alternative collection: Saturday, April 26, 2025
Larne
No alternative collection dates have been announced for Larne.
Bryson Recycling Box alternative collections
The alternative collection dates for Bryson Recycling collections in the Ballymena and Carrickfergus areas are as follows:
Date: Monday, April 21, 2025
Alternative collection: Saturday, April 19, 2025
Household Recycling Centres (HRCs)
Mid and East Antrim Council announced new opening hours for Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) across the borough from April 1, 2025.
HRCs in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena will be closed on Easter Monday, April 21 and Easter Tuesday, April 22.