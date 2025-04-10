Mid and East Antrim: bin collections over Easter period in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, along with recycling centre opening hours

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 12:43 BST
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has outlined arrangements for bin collections over the Easter 2025 period, along with the opening hours for Household Recycling Centres (HRCs).

If a date is not listed, then collections are scheduled as normal, the local authority added.

Ballymena

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has shared arrangements for bin collections over Easter 2025. Photo: Stock image by Hans from PixabayMid and East Antrim Borough Council has shared arrangements for bin collections over Easter 2025. Photo: Stock image by Hans from Pixabay
Alternative collection: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Carrickfergus

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Alternative collection: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Alternative collection: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Larne

No alternative collection dates have been announced for Larne.

Bryson Recycling Box alternative collections

The alternative collection dates for Bryson Recycling collections in the Ballymena and Carrickfergus areas are as follows:

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Alternative collection: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Household Recycling Centres (HRCs)

Mid and East Antrim Council announced new opening hours for Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) across the borough from April 1, 2025.

HRCs in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena will be closed on Easter Monday, April 21 and Easter Tuesday, April 22.

