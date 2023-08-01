Mid and East Antrim Borough Council hosting fun-filled Biodiversity University programme this August

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership with Moy Park, is once again hosting the fun-filled Biodiversity University programme this August.

Now in its second year of the partnership, it’s the perfect chance for families to get outdoors and learn how to survive in the wild and how to look after their local wildlife and environment.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership with Moy Park, is hosting three weeks of the Biodiversity University programme to inspire and galvanise the borough’s young residents to discover more about the incredible species and habitats on their doorstep.

“The Biodiversity University takes place each weekday morning from Monday, July 31 to Friday, August 18 across three locations in the borough – Diamond Jubilee Wood in Whitehead, the Town Park in Larne and Ecos Nature Park, Ballymena.”

Chris Wood, Woodland Engagement Officer, Parks and Open Spaces Development Team, MEABC, and Johnny Topley, Regional Sustainability Manager, Moy Park pictured with Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Activities include den building, fire craft, wild art, foraging and tremendous trees!

Spaces have been snapped up in Ballymena and Carrickfergus; however, there is limited availability left in Larne.

Johnny Topley, Regional Sustainability Manager, Moy Park, said: “The Biodiversity University is a fun and engaging way for children and young people to learn more about the natural environment and the importance of protecting wildlife habitats. We’re delighted to support this fantastic initiative again.

“Biodiversity is a key pillar in our sustainability strategy at Moy Park, as part of our wider ambition to reach Net Zero by 2040. Over the past year we have established biodiversity teams at our sites across the UK, working closely with schools and community groups to maintain more diverse ecosystems in our local areas.”

The Mayor added: "Council is committed to protecting and promoting the biodiversity in the borough 365 days a year and I would encourage everyone to get outdoors and enjoy our fantastic open spaces and our wide range of flora and fauna, first hand.

"Our parks provide spaces for families to relax, play, walk and observe wildlife. There are many different habitats in our green spaces for humans and wildlife to enjoy at no cost. Getting out in nature provides a calming environment, which helps to reduce stress.”

For further information, log on to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/parks

