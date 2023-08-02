A campaign led by McDonald’s has helped to educate residents and visitors on litter’s harmful effects, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has said.

The ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign saw McDonald’s employees undertake more than 30 local litter clean-ups in parks and nature areas throughout June.

Led by the seven local franchisees across McDonald’s estate of 34 restaurants in Northern Ireland, they were supported by a range of local community groups, elected representatives and football clubs.

A litter pick at Larne was attended by Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, who said: “It has been a delight to participate in the 30 Parks in 30 Days litter campaign with McDonald’s.

Harry Plumb, Dylan Thompson, Owen Maltman, MJ Maglanoc, Paula Young, Callum McGinley, Cedrick Santos, Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna and Danny Donnelly MLA. Photo: Press Eye

"We now look forward to this annual event and it’s great to bring along our own local volunteers, including the Eco Rangers NI, to raise the profile of littering and to educate our residents and visitors about its harmful effects.”

Paddy Cusack, franchisee of the McDonald’s Larne restaurant said: “Like our customers and stakeholders, we are always deeply disappointed to see people acting irresponsibly when it comes to littering. We want to play a leading role in sparking a change in behaviour towards what can only be described as a scourge on our environment.