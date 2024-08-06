Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone calls for immediate response following Lough Neagh research

SDLP Opposition AERA Spokesperson Patsy McGlone has called for urgent action in response to recent findings from Queen's University Belfast on Lough Neagh.

The research revealed significant ecological and public health risks posed by blue-green algal blooms in the lough.

Mr McGlone expressed deep concern over the findings and emphasised the need for immediate and coordinated measures to address this pressing environmental issue.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: "The research from Queen's University Belfast should be a wake-up call for all of us. The ecological balance of Lough Neagh is at breaking point, and the potential health risks to our communities are far too significant to ignore. We must act now to protect this vital natural resource and ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Members of the public will be rightly concerned that the toxins in Lough Neagh represent a danger to public health and I have no doubt many people will be frustrated by the response from the Executive which has been too slow so far.

MId Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone. Credit: Submitted

“It is of paramount importance that the protocols proposed in the Lough Neagh Action Plan are now implemented without delay. We need a multi-faceted approach that includes monitoring and early warning systems, public awareness campaigns, and a long-term strategy to reduce nutrient pollution, which is a primary driver of these algal blooms. I recently met with the Minister responsible, Andrew Muir MLA, in order to press for speedier action from his department. Immediate action to improve the water quality of the Lough must be taken. This is about public trust in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and people must be reassured that Minister Muir’s department will act as quickly and efficiently as possible to ensure lives are not put at risk. I will also be raising the concerns highlighted in this report with the Minister of Infrastructure.

"Protecting Lough Neagh is not just an environmental issue; it's about safeguarding our community's health, economy, and heritage, and I will continue to work constructively with the Minister to ensure that all elements of the Lough Neaghh Action Plan protocols are implemented in full. This is most visible symptom of the environmental challenge this generation faces, and it must be met.”